Barclay signed a futures contract with the Broncos on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Barclay has been a backup for much of his career, seeing spot starts only for much of his career. He has 25 starts under his belt since entering the league in 2012, but he didn't see the field for any team in 2018. He'll enter his age-30 season in 2019 and look to secure a backup role with the Broncos.

More News
Our Latest Stories