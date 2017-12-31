The Broncos have ruled Stephenson (hand) out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Stephenson was limited in practice all week by the hand injury, so the Broncos won't take any chances with him while he's still hurting heading into a mostly meaningless season finale. His absence will open up a start at right tackle for either Cyrus Kouandjio or Allen Barbre.