Broncos' Donald Stephenson: Not playing Sunday with mystery issue
Stephenson (undisclosed) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
It's unclear what is holding back Stephenson, so it's tough to say when he'll return. Regardless, he's a reserve lineman and wasn't expected to play much anyways.
More News
-
Reid: Former No. 1 pick Fisher to RT, Stephenson takes over at LT•
-
Chiefs list Week 13 inactives vs. Broncos•
-
Nearly all on Chiefs injury report deemed probable•
-
Chiefs' Donald Stephenson ruled out•
-
Donald Stephenson suspended for quarter of regular season•
-
Injured Chiefs cleared to face Chargers•
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...