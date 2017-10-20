Stephenson, who was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers earlier Friday, is dealing with a calf injury, Nick Kosmider and Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post report.

Stephenson is considered week-to-week with the injury, suggesting that he could miss time beyond Sunday. Though Stephenson is a reserve tackle for the Broncos, his absence will loom larger than normal in Week 7 with starting right tackle Menelik Watson (calf) also ruled out.