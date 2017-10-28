Broncos' Donald Stephenson: Out for Monday's game
Stephenson (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Kansas City, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
The Broncos' concerns that Stephenson could miss Monday's game came to fruition Saturday. Given that he was considered week-to-week, it is reasonable to assume he'll be questionable entering Week 9.
More News
-
Broncos' Donald Stephenson: Out due to calf injury•
-
Broncos' Donald Stephenson: Not playing Sunday with mystery issue•
-
Reid: Former No. 1 pick Fisher to RT, Stephenson takes over at LT•
-
Chiefs list Week 13 inactives vs. Broncos•
-
Nearly all on Chiefs injury report deemed probable•
-
Chiefs' Donald Stephenson ruled out•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 8 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 8, as well as some DFS suggestions on...
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 RB rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...