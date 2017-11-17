Stephenson (calf) practiced at full capacity Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

This is Stephenson's first time practicing since injuring his calf in Week 7. He's a backup tackle anyway, so even if he returns he won't get on the game field unless there's an injury ahead of him on the depth chart.

