Tillman recorded 41 tackles (13 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and three passes defensed, including two interceptions, across 17 games with Denver in 2025.

Tillman recorded career highs in tackles, interceptions and passes defensed in his second season. The 27-year-old linebacker operated in a depth role behind Nik Bonitto (wrist) at right outside linebacker in 2025. Despite the cap on his playing time, Tillman proved to be a difference maker in Denver's formidable defense. The Indiana University of Pennsylvania product is set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, so the Broncos can choose to keep him in Denver if they extend a qualifying offer this offseason. If not, Tillman will be able to sign with any team in the league.