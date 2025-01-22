Tillman recorded 23 total tackles (13 solo), including 5.0 sacks, over 12 regular-season games in 2024.

Tillman, a rookie from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, finished tied for the fifth-most sacks on the Broncos defense in 2024 despite playing just 230 defensive snaps across 12 regular-season contests. The 26-year-old was also a major contributor on special teams, logging 203 special-teams snaps. Tillman is now set to be an exclusive rights free agent this summer, meaning the Broncos can retain him by simply extending a qualifying offer. With his impressive production in Denver, the Broncos are likely to bring him back as the team's top rotational edge rusher in 2025, playing behind Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto.