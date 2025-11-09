Tillman recorded three tackles (one solo) and an interception during Denver's 10-7 win over Las Vegas on Thursday.

Tillman jumped in front of a Geno Smith pass intended for Ashton Jeanty late in the third quarter, though the Broncos offense couldn't capitalize on the turnover despite being set up in enemy territory. Both of Tillman's interceptions this season have come over his last three games, and he is up to 23 tackles (seven solo), including 1.5 sacks, and three pass defenses through 10 regular-season games.