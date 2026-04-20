Broncos' Dondrea Tillman: Signs tender with Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillman signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Broncos on Monday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Tillman was a productive part of the 2025 Broncos defense, playing 25 percent or more of the defensive snaps in all 18 regular-season games. The 27-year-old will likely maintain his rotational role for the team heading into the 2026 season on a new $1.075 million contract.
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