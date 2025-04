Tillman signed his exclusive rights tender with the Broncos on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Tillman has officially returned to the Broncos, who tendered a one-year, $960,000 contract to the outside linebacker in early March. He had 5.0 sacks in 12 regular-season games as a rookie last season and figures to remain a rotational pass rusher in 2025.