Tillman recorded three total tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 22-19 win over Kansas City.

Tillman maintained his consistent level of production in Week 11, compiling at least three stops for the fifth straight game and seventh time overall this year. The linebacker has seen a slight uptick in workload on special teams in the last few weeks, but he's simultaneously had less opportunities on defense. On the season, he's now up to 26 total tackles (eight solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding three passes defensed, two of which are interceptions, over 11 contests.