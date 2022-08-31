site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Donnie Lewis: Shifts to injured reserve
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lewis (undisclosed) reverted to the Broncos' injured reserve list Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Barring an injury settlement, Lewis will be sidelined for the entire 2022 campaign. The 2019 seventh-round pick is still looking to make his regular season NFL debut.
