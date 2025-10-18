The Broncos activated Greenlaw (quadriceps) from injured reserve Saturday and expect him to make his regular-season debut versus the Giants on Sunday, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has stated that Greenlaw will likely handle a part-time role as he retakes the field, so fantasy managers in IDP formats may want to hold off before slotting the veteran linebacker in as an every-week starter. A quad injury suffered during spring forced Greenlaw to sit out the Broncos' first six games of the regular season and will likely now require him to ramp up his activity, so beginning Sunday he figures to share reps with Justin Strnad at inside linebacker alongside Alex Singleton.