Greenlaw (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's contest against the Giants.

Greenlaw (quadriceps) will be making his regular-season debut after being activated from Denver's injured reserve Sunday. However, the Broncos' defensive coordinator, Vance Joseph, stated the 28-year-old will likely have a limited role as he retakes the field. The seventh-year pro will likely split reps with Justin Strnad and inside linebacker Alex Singleton.