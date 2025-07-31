Greenlaw suffered a lower-body injury during Thursday's practice, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Greenlaw suffered a quadriceps injury earlier in the offseason and had returned to full health for training camp. Coach Sean Payton said the new injury isn't related to that previous quad issue, but Payton indicated that he thinks Greenlaw will be fine. Greenlaw tore his Achilles in the Super Bowl two seasons ago and signed a three-year deal with Denver this offseason.