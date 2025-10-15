The Broncos designated Greenlaw (quadriceps) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Greenlaw has not played in a single regular-season game in 2025 due to a quadriceps injury that he sustained in the spring. He's progressed enough in his recovery to return to practice, and the 2019 fifth-rounder was a limited participant in Wednesday's session. Greenlaw would have to practice in a full capacity over the next two days to have a realistic chance at being reinstated off IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.