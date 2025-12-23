Broncos' Dre Greenlaw: DNP to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenlaw (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Monday's estimated practice report, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Greenlaw suffered a hamstring during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, finishing with three tackles (one solo). The veteran linebacker will have two more opportunities to return to practice ahead of Thursday's AFC West tilt against the Chiefs.
