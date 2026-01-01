Broncos' Dre Greenlaw: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenlaw (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Greenlaw was unable to play against the Chiefs on Christmas Day due to a hamstring injury he sustained against the Jaguars in Week 16. The veteran linebacker will have two more opportunities to return to practice ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers.
