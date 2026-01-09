Greenlaw (hamstring) is expected to be set to suit up for the Broncos' divisional round matchup, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Coach Sean Payton said that the team will "see most everyone back" in time for whatever home matchup the Broncos draw in Week 20. The return of the linebacker would bolster a defense that already leads the NFL in sacks with 68. Greenlaw's return means that Karene Reid and Justin Strnad will likely see a reduction in defensive snaps.