Greenlaw (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Greenlaw ended the week on a high note with a full practice Friday after being limited in the first two sessions of the week. The Broncos released quarterback Sam Ehlinger on Friday to open a spot on the 53-man roster, and Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette relays that the open spot is meant for Greenlaw, indicating that the veteran linebacker will be reinstated from IR ahead of Sunday's game. Alex Singleton has played every single defensive snap through the Broncos' first six games of the regular season, so Greenlaw's return will likely result in less playing time at inside linebacker for Justin Strnad.