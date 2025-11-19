Greenlaw recorded four total tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Chiefs.

Greenlaw was able to be on the field for a season-high 39 defensive snaps, but he ultimately compiled his lowest tackle total of the year. The linebacker has been slowly rounding into form after missing the first six games of the year while recovering from a quadriceps injury. Greenlaw is now up to 23 total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed and a forced fumble over four contests this season.