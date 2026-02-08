Greenlaw recorded 43 tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two passes defensed, including one interception and one forced fumble across eight games with Denver in 2025.

Greenlaw's first season with the Broncos was an overall disappointment due to quadriceps and hamstring injuries that sidelined him for much of the season. With that said, the 28-year-old linebacker did make an impact when he was on the field, proving to be an excellent addition to the Broncos defense when healthy. The former 49er will look to stay healthy in 2026 and should play a key role in the Broncos' top-tier defense next season.