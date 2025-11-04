Greenlaw registered eight tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Broncos' 18-15 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Greenlaw was credited for his first sack of the season after taking down C.J. Stroud early in the first quarter. Greenlaw played just 27 defensive snaps in Week 9 but still finished third on the Broncos in tackles behind Alex Singleton (10) and Talanoa Hufanga (nine). Greenlaw sat out of seven of the first nine games of the regular season due to a quadriceps injury and a suspension that caused him to miss Week 8 against the Cowboys, but the 2019 fifth-rounder could see his snap count increase over the course of the second half of the regular season.