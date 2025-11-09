Greenlaw tallied five tackles (two solo), one pass defense and one forced fumble during the Broncos' 10-7 win over the Raiders on Thursday.

Greenlaw played a season-high 37 defensive snaps and finished in a four-way tie for the third most tackles on the Broncos behind Talanoa Hufanga (nine) and Alex Singleton (nine). Greenlaw is up to 19 tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, across three regular-season games.