Greenlaw (quadriceps) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website reports.

Greenlaw has been unavailable for each of the team's first two games of the season while dealing with a quadriceps injury. The linebacker was able to log a limited practice session Friday, so Wednesday's DNP is a step in the wrong direction. Greenlaw will have two more chances to return to practice prior to Sunday's contest against the Chargers.