Greenlaw (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Tuesday's estimated practice report but is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Greenlaw sustained a non-contact hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. There isn't a clear timeline for his return, and while a stint on injured reserve isn't on the table at this time, the veteran linebacker is trending toward not being available for Thursday's AFC West matchup against the Chiefs. Justin Strnad would be the top candidate to start at inside linebacker alongside Alex Singleton if Greenlaw were to miss time.