Broncos' Dre Greenlaw: Not likely bound for IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Greenlaw (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Tuesday's estimated practice report but is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.
Greenlaw sustained a non-contact hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. There isn't a clear timeline for his return, and while a stint on injured reserve isn't on the table at this time, the veteran linebacker is trending toward not being available for Thursday's AFC West matchup against the Chiefs. Justin Strnad would be the top candidate to start at inside linebacker alongside Alex Singleton if Greenlaw were to miss time.
More News
-
Broncos' Dre Greenlaw: DNP to open week•
-
Broncos' Dre Greenlaw: Ruled out with hamstring injury•
-
Broncos' Dre Greenlaw: Picks off Mariota in Week 13 OT win•
-
Broncos' Dre Greenlaw: Four stops in win•
-
Broncos' Dre Greenlaw: Logs five tackles vs. Las Vegas•
-
Broncos' Dre Greenlaw: Logs first sack of 2025•