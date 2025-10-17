Greenlaw (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Greenlaw ended the week on a high note with a full practice Friday after being limited in the first two sessions of the week. The veteran linebacker would have to be activated from injured reserve in order to be cleared to make his 2025 debut Sunday. Alex Singleton has played every single defensive snap through the Broncos' first six games of the regular season, so Greenlaw's return would likely result in less playing time at inside linebacker for Justin Strnad.