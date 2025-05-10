Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Saturday that Greenlaw (quadriceps) is "on schedule" and "will be a full participant in training camp," Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Greenlaw suffered a torn quadriceps while training in April, and while it sounds like the injury could limit the veteran linebacker during OTAs and/or mandatory minicamp, he remains fully on track for training camp. After signing a three-year, $35 million contract with Denver this offseason, Greenlaw is on track to handle a starting role at inside linebacker for the Broncos.