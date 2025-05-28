Greenlaw (quadriceps) isn't participating in Denver's OTAs, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.
Greenlaw signed with the Broncos in March but suffered a quadriceps strain a month later that will force him to miss the entirety of the team's OTAs. He is however on track to be healthy for training camp and will serve as one of the team's starting linebackers come the start of the regular season.
