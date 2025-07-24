Greenlaw (quadriceps) participated in Wednesday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Greenlaw was held out of OTAs and minicamp after sustaining a quadriceps injury while training in late April, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared for training camp. The veteran linebacker inked a three-year deal with the Broncos in March after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the 49ers. Greenlaw managed to play in two regular-season games in 2024 after recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered during Super Bowl LVIII against the Chiefs. He'll look to get back to the same form he had in 2022 and 2023, when he recorded 120-plus tackles in back-to-back seasons.