Greenlaw posted five tackles (two solo) and an interception during the Broncos' 27-26 overtime win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Greenlaw halted the Commanders' red zone drive early in the second quarter, when he picked off an ill-advised pass from Marcus Mariota and returned it for 27 yards, which the Broncos' offense converted into a 33-yard field goal from Wil Lutz. It was Greenlaw's first interception of the season and first since the 2022 regular season as a member of the 49ers. The 2019 fifth-rounder is up to 28 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble across five regular-season games.