Greenlaw (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Greenlaw left the game in the fourth quarter and will not return. The extended absence of the defensive leader would be a significant detriment for a Broncos defense that is looking to secure the AFC's top seed. Jonah Elliss or Dondrea Tillman likely will see an uptick in linebacker snaps for the Broncos in Greenlaw's absence.