Greenlaw's suspension has been lifted, which puts him on track to play against the Texans in Week 9, Mike reports.

The NFL suspended Greenlaw for one game for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions following the Broncos' Week 7 win over the Giants. That forced him to sit out of Sunday's 44-24 win over the Cowboys, but the seventh-year pro is on track to play against Houston in Week 9. Greenlaw's return will mean there are less rotational snaps at inside linebacker for Jordan Turner and Karene Reid.