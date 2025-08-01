Head coach Sean Payton told reporters Friday that Greenlaw (quadriceps) will "be part of the Broncos' plan" for their preseason opener against the 49ers on Aug. 9, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Greenlaw is working through a quad injury, though it's unrelated to his previous quad injury that he suffered in late April and spent the offseason recovering from, per Stevens. It appears Greenlaw will be in the defensive gameplan against his old team in the Broncos' first preseason game, though he'll likely be limited to one or two series.