Greenlaw (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Greenlaw missed the final two games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury. The Broncos enjoyed a bye for the wild-card as the AFC's No. 1 seed, and with that additional rest, the veteran linebacker is expected to be available for Saturday's divisional-round tilt against Buffalo, per Luca Evans of The Denver Post. Greenlaw will have two more opportunities this week to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation ahead of the divisional round.