The NFL suspended Greenlaw for one game for unsportsmanlike conduct following the Broncos' 33-32 win over the Giants on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Greenlaw was served the suspension due to his actions following Sunday's win, when he chased and verbally threatened a game official while leaving the field. The veteran linebacker was cleared to make his 2025 regular-season debut in Week 7 after starting the season on IR due to a quadriceps injury, but his suspension means he will be sidelined for the Broncos' Week 8 clash against the Cowboys. Greenlaw finished Sunday's game with six tackles (one solo) while playing 21 snaps on defense.