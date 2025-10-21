Greenlaw's one-game suspension was upheld Tuesday, and he will be sidelined for the Broncos' Week 8 home tilt against the Cowboys on Sunday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The NFL handed Greenlaw a one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct due to his actions following the Broncos' 33-32 win over the Giants on Sunday, when he verbally threatened a game official. With Greenlaw sidelined and Drew Sanders (foot) and Garret Wallow (hamstring) both on injured reserve, undrafted rookie Karene Reid will serve as the Broncos' top depth option at inside linebacker in addition to his usual duties on special teams for Week 8. Greenlaw's next opportunity to play is Week 9 against the Texans on Nov. 2.