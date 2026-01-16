Greenlaw (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's AFC divisional-round game against the Bills, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Greenlaw ended the week with a full practice Thursday, which was enough for him to avoid an injury designation for Saturday's contest. The veteran linebacker missed the Broncos' final two games of the regular season while nursing a hamstring injury and enjoyed additional rest thanks to the Broncos' wild-card round bye as the top seed in the AFC. With Greenlaw starting alongside Alex Singleton at inside linebacker, Justin Strnad and Karene Reid will provide depth at the position.