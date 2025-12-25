Greenlaw (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chiefs.

Greenlaw was unable to participate in any of the walkthrough practices during Week 17 prep due to a hamstring injury he sustained against the Jaguars on Sunday. The veteran linebacker is not considered a candidate for injured reserve, but the injury is severe enough that he is in jeopardy of being sidelined for Week 18 against the Chargers. Justin Strnad will likely start alongside Alex Singleton at inside linebacker for as long as Greenlaw is sidelined.