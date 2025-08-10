Greenlaw (quadriceps) is not in uniform for Saturday's preseason matchup against the 49ers, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton had offered optimism that Greenlaw would take the field Saturday, but the veteran linebacker will instead remain sidelined as he continues to manage a quad injury. Denver may simply be taking a cautious approach to the starting linebacker's health, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be cleared to suit up for preseason action Saturday, Aug. 16 versus the Cardinals.