Greenlaw (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 clash against the Colts.

Greenlaw will miss a second straight game to begin the campaign as he continues to work his way back from a quad injury. There was a bit of good news on his progression Friday, as Greenlaw logged a limited practice session after missing all three practice last week and the first two this week. Greenlaw's next chance to make his Denver debut will come Sunday, Sept. 21 versus the Chargers.