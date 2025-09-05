Greenlaw (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Greenlaw's absence Sunday comes as no surprise after he missed the entire week of practice due to a quadriceps injury. The first-year Bronco appeared in two games for the 49ers in 2024 after recovering from a torn Achilles, posting nine total tackles on just 34 defensive snaps. Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports that Justin Strnad is expected to fill in for Greenlaw at linebacker during Denver's regular-season opener.