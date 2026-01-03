Greenlaw (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Greenlaw was unable to practice all week due to a hamstring injury and will miss a second consecutive game as a result. A Broncos' win Sunday would result in Denver clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye, which would give the veteran linebacker more time to recover from his injury. Justin Strnad will likely start alongside Alex Singleton at inside linebacker in Greenlaw's absence.