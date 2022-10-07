Jones has returned to the game following an evaluation for a concussion, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Jones exited in the second half and managed to return moments later following his evaluation for a head injury. The defensive end will return to his typical role now that he's back in the game.
