Play

Jones recorded five tackles and 2.5 sacks during Sunday's victory over the Broncos.

This was a breakout performance of sorts for Jones, who had just nine tackles and one sack to his name over the previous 12 games. The third-round rookie out of Ohio State will look to have another solid outing in the season finale Sunday against a Raiders team that will be without stud left tackle Trent Brown (pectoral).

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends