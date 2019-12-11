According to Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, placing Jones (ankle) on injured reserve is not an option at the moment.

The Broncos, according to head coach Vic Fangio, will keep Jones off IR for the time being and hope the defensive end can return before season's end. The rookie third-round pick has missed only one game this season, compiling nine tackles, one sack, two defended passes and one interception in 12 appearances in 2019.