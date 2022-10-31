Jones logged seven tackles (five solo) including three tackles for loss and one sack in Sunday's 21-17 win versus Jacksonville.

Jones increased his sack total to 5.5 on the season as he brought down Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence for a six-yard loss on third down in the fourth quarter. The starting defensive end also finished with a season high in tackles, and he now sits at 31 combined stops on 402 defensive snaps over eight games in 2022. Jones should easily set new career highs in tackles and sacks if he continues to play a near every-down role moving forward.