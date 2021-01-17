Jones finished the 2020 campaign with 41 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two passes defensed.&nbsp;

The addition of Jurrell Casey was supposed to squeeze the sophomore out of the starting lineup, but Casey went down for the season in Week 2 after suffering a biceps injury. Jones thereafter showed why the team had faith in him heading into the season, finishing third on the team with 6.5 sacks. A Vic Fangio favorite, Jones is likely to start along the defensive line in 2021 as the team figures to bring back just one of Casey and Shelby Harris.

