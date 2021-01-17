Jones finished the 2020 campaign with 41 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two passes defensed.
The addition of Jurrell Casey was supposed to squeeze the sophomore out of the starting lineup, but Casey went down for the season in Week 2 after suffering a biceps injury. Jones thereafter showed why the team had faith in him heading into the season, finishing third on the team with 6.5 sacks. A Vic Fangio favorite, Jones is likely to start along the defensive line in 2021 as the team figures to bring back just one of Casey and Shelby Harris.
