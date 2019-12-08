Jones (ankle) was officially ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans.

Jones was injured on the first defensive drive of the game, so the fact that he's already been ruled out is a negative sign for the injury. Now that he's officially done for the day, look for Adam Gotsis to continue to see an uptick in defensive and special teams snaps. The team should have an official word on Jones' health leading into next week's game against Kansas City.